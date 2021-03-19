The Thing That Hid WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s Strength

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has a beta of 1.76, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 80.12, and a growth ratio of 1.26. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.86, with weekly volatility at 2.91% and ATR at 1.00. The WSC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.45 and a $28.71 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.98% on 03/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $26.92 before closing at $27.00. Intraday shares traded counted 1.3 million, which was 17.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.57M. WSC’s previous close was $27.83 while the outstanding shares total 229.07M.

Investors have identified the Rental & Leasing Services company WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.14 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WSC, the company has in raw cash 24.94 million on their books with 16.52 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 419.49 million total, with 448.67 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WSC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WSC attractive?

In related news, Director, Robertson Stephen sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 26.79, for a total value of 466,393,812. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Sapphire Holding S.a r.l. now sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 466,393,812. Also, President & COO, WILLIAMS KELLY M sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were price at an average price of 27.32 per share, with a total market value of 9,901,025. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SAGANSKY JEFFREY now holds 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,082,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

9 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WSC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.64.