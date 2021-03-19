The Futility Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)’s Fundamentals

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) shares fell to a low of $10.23 before closing at $10.32. Intraday shares traded counted 1.46 million, which was 53.22% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.11M. WPF’s previous close was $10.29 while the outstanding shares total 129.38M. The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.49, with weekly volatility at 2.29% and ATR at 0.30. The WPF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.74 and a $14.51 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.29% on 03/18/21.

Investors have identified the Shell Companies company Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.34 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of WPF attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, MFN Partners, LP sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.00, for a total value of 45,101,230. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, MFN Partners, LP now bought 207,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,137,345. Also, 10% Owner, MFN Partners, LP bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 11. The shares were price at an average price of 10.30 per share, with a total market value of 2,575,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, MFN Partners, LP now holds 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,125,000.