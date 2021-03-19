Something To Watch Before Buying BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) previous close was $3.68 while the outstanding shares total 7.79M. The firm has a beta of 1.03. BKYI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 14.67% on 03/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.62 before closing at $4.22. Intraday shares traded counted 2.84 million, which was -475.9% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 492.99K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.17, with weekly volatility at 10.31% and ATR at 0.34. The BKYI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.75 and a $20.64 high.

Investors have identified the Security & Protection Services company BIO-key International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $33.97 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 20.37 million total, with 1.95 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of BKYI attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.34, for a total value of 5,945. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,250. Also, See Remarks, Sullivan James David bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.21 per share, with a total market value of 16,050. Following this completion of disposal, the See Remarks, Sullivan James David now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.