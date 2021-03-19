Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) moved up 12.38%: Rekor Systems Inc. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.48, with weekly volatility at 13.26% and ATR at 2.02. The REKR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.35 and a $20.67 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.32 million, which was -135.1% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 984.85K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 12.38% on 03/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.81 before closing at $18.79. REKR’s previous close was $16.72 while the outstanding shares total 26.91M. The firm has a beta of 1.75.

Investors have identified the Security & Protection Services company Rekor Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $773.77 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For REKR, the company has in raw cash 21.01 million on their books with 0.52 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 24.12 million total, with 5.92 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on REKR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of REKR attractive?

In related news, COO, Hillman Rodney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.10, for a total value of 106,516. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DEBARY PAUL now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 41,215. Also, Director, Goord Glenn S bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 19. The shares were price at an average price of 4.07 per share, with a total market value of 24,390. Following this completion of acquisition, the CFO, Hen Eyal now holds 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,900. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.00%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Rekor Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the REKR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.00.