Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.32% on 03/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $24.82 before closing at $24.99. Intraday shares traded counted 1.77 million, which was -27.53% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.39M. LEVI’s previous close was $25.07 while the outstanding shares total 398.23M. The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.42, with weekly volatility at 2.52% and ATR at 0.75. The LEVI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.09 and a $25.78 high.

Investors have identified the Apparel Manufacturing company Levi Strauss & Co. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.73 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.13 billion total, with 1.55 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LEVI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LEVI attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Bergh Charles V sold 205,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.04, for a total value of 5,146,922. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Bergh Charles V now sold 198,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,972,543. Also, 10% Owner, Haas Jennifer C. sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 17. The shares were price at an average price of 25.03 per share, with a total market value of 27,237. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Haas Peter E. Jr. now holds 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 340,411. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.60%.

9 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Levi Strauss & Co.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LEVI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.13.