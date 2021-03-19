Can Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Offer Investors Safety?

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.08, with weekly volatility at 7.61% and ATR at 0.13. The HDSN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.52 and a $2.08 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.67 million, which was -38.83% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.20M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.63% on 03/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.51 before closing at $1.59. HDSN’s previous close was $1.58 while the outstanding shares total 42.66M. The firm has a beta of 1.30.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Hudson Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $66.38 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HDSN, the company has in raw cash 1.35 million on their books with 9.31 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 62.14 million total, with 37.77 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of HDSN attractive?

In related news, Director, MANDRACCHIA STEPHEN P sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.57, for a total value of 157,011. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ABBATECOLA VINCENT P now sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 91,102. Also, Director, MONETTA DOMINIC J sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 16. The shares were price at an average price of 1.15 per share, with a total market value of 17,280. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, MONETTA DOMINIC J now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,300. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.20%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hudson Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HDSN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.45.