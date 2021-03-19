Can Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Offer Investors Safety?

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) previous close was $28.35 while the outstanding shares total 119.76M. The firm has a beta of 1.30, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.40. CMC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.69% on 03/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $28.53 before closing at $28.83. Intraday shares traded counted 1.87 million, which was -23.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.52M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.65, with weekly volatility at 4.05% and ATR at 1.18. The CMC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.76 and a $30.56 high.

Investors have identified the Steel company Commercial Metals Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CMC, the company has in raw cash 465.16 million on their books with 20.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.17 billion total, with 613.2 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CMC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CMC attractive?

In related news, Chairman, President & CEO, Smith Barbara sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 26.98, for a total value of 536,902. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman, President & CEO, Smith Barbara now sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 137,496. Also, Chairman, President & CEO, Smith Barbara sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were price at an average price of 25.98 per share, with a total market value of 649,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, President & CEO, Smith Barbara now holds 82,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,877,390. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

1 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Commercial Metals Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CMC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.43.