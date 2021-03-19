BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.72% on 03/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.87 before closing at $1.95. Intraday shares traded counted 31.95 million, which was -1757.55% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.72M. BHTG’s previous close was $1.88 while the outstanding shares total 22.05M. The firm has a beta of 1.33. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.99, with weekly volatility at 13.83% and ATR at 0.30. The BHTG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.01 and a $4.40 high.

Investors have identified the Pollution & Treatment Controls company BioHiTech Global Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $45.28 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

BioHiTech Global Inc. (BHTG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BHTG, the company has in raw cash 6.24 million on their books with 4.62 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 10.42 million total, with 19.88 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of BHTG attractive?

In related news, Director, CELLI FRANK E. sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.10, for a total value of 1,023,693. As the sale deal closes, the Director, CELLI FRANK E. now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,280. Also, Director, CELLI FRANK E. bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 23. The shares were price at an average price of 1.25 per share, with a total market value of 1,566. Following this completion of acquisition, the CHIEF ADMINSTRATIVE OFFICER, Fuller Anthony now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,910. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 22.22%.