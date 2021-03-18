Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has a beta of 0.60, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.54, and a growth ratio of 2.59. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.52, with weekly volatility at 2.74% and ATR at 6.56. The TTWO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $100.00 and a $214.91 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.37% on 03/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $165.50 before closing at $168.91. Intraday shares traded counted 1.61 million, which was -13.42% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.42M. TTWO’s previous close was $173.01 while the outstanding shares total 115.00M.

Investors have identified the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia company Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.50 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.16 billion total, with 2.34 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TTWO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TTWO attractive?

In related news, Director, Sheresky Michael sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 199.06, for a total value of 44,988. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman, CEO, ZELNICK STRAUSS now sold 37,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,334,425. Also, Director, Sheresky Michael sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 16. The shares were price at an average price of 161.35 per share, with a total market value of 36,626. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, CEO, ZELNICK STRAUSS now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,200,104. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

14 out of 28 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TTWO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $220.85.