South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Gain 4.41% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) previous close was $27.82 while the outstanding shares total 100.62M. The firm has a beta of 0.90, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.65, and a growth ratio of 0.56. SJI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -19.12% on 03/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $22.00 before closing at $22.50. Intraday shares traded counted 12.72 million, which was -1056.69% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.10M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.55, with weekly volatility at 5.69% and ATR at 1.37. The SJI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.24 and a $30.25 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Diversified company South Jersey Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.23 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SJI, the company has in raw cash 34.05 million on their books with 142.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 506.83 million total, with 1.16 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SJI sounds very interesting.

In related news, Director, Holzer Sunita sold 79 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 22.98, for a total value of 1,815. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Holzer Sunita now sold 11 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 296. Also, Director, HARTNETT-DEVLIN SHEILA sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 18. The shares were price at an average price of 27.13 per share, with a total market value of 195,336. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Holzer Sunita now holds 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 377. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

4 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on South Jersey Industries Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SJI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.33.