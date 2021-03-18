Something To Watch Before Buying Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) previous close was $6.37 while the outstanding shares total 29.06M. The firm has a beta of 1.99. LEAF’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.83% on 03/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.032 before closing at $7.06. Intraday shares traded counted 2.75 million, which was -527.93% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 437.23K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.96, with weekly volatility at 11.66% and ATR at 0.60. The LEAF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.03 and a $7.62 high.

Investors have identified the Internet Content & Information company Leaf Group Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $255.64 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LEAF, the company has in raw cash 67.08 million on their books with 7.61 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 84.57 million total, with 50.61 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LEAF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LEAF attractive?

In related news, EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary, Wergeles Adam F. sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.18, for a total value of 51,876. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, MORIARTY SEAN P now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,000. Also, EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary, Wergeles Adam F. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 08. The shares were price at an average price of 7.00 per share, with a total market value of 35,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary, Wergeles Adam F. now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,060. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.10%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Leaf Group Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LEAF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $8.25.