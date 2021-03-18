Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has a beta of 1.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.14, and a growth ratio of 4.63. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.43, with weekly volatility at 4.09% and ATR at 1.39. The SUM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.51 and a $31.00 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.10% on 03/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.60 before closing at $27.81. Intraday shares traded counted 1.91 million, which was -45.66% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.31M. SUM’s previous close was $28.70 while the outstanding shares total 115.08M.

Investors have identified the Building Materials company Summit Materials Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SUM, the company has in raw cash 418.18 million on their books with 6.35 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 893.28 million total, with 322.69 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SUM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SUM attractive?

In related news, Director, CANTIE JOSEPH S bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 19.66, for a total value of 100,242. As the purchase deal closes, the See Remarks, Benedict Anne Lee now sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 152,431. Also, President & CEO, Noonan Anne P bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 15.24 per share, with a total market value of 1,005,840. Following this completion of disposal, the See Remarks, Benedict Anne Lee now holds 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 97,247. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

11 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Summit Materials Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SUM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.59.