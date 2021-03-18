Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has a beta of 0.76, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 58.77, and a growth ratio of 6.06. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.60, with weekly volatility at 2.42% and ATR at 0.39. The DOC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.01 and a $20.13 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.53% on 03/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $18.165 before closing at $18.57. Intraday shares traded counted 1.48 million, which was 17.27% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.79M. DOC’s previous close was $18.29 while the outstanding shares total 208.82M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Healthcare Facilities company Physicians Realty Trust as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DOC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DOC attractive?

In related news, Director, BLACK ALBERT JR bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 18.13, for a total value of 50,764. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP – Deputy CIO, Klein Daniel M now sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 75,912. Also, EVP – CFO, THEILER JEFFREY sold 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.09 per share, with a total market value of 492,048. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Anderson Stanton D. now holds 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 106,380. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

9 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Physicians Realty Trust. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DOC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.75.