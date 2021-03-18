LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) previous close was $43.25 while the outstanding shares total 304.05M. The firm has a beta of 1.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.90, and a growth ratio of 0.62. LKQ’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.18% on 03/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $43.14 before closing at $43.76. Intraday shares traded counted 1.79 million, which was 7.61% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.94M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.22, with weekly volatility at 1.82% and ATR at 1.14. The LKQ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.31 and a $43.97 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company LKQ Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.15 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LKQ, the company has in raw cash 312.15 million on their books with 58.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.03 billion total, with 1.99 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LKQ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LKQ attractive?

In related news, Director, HOLSTEN JOSEPH M sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 37.23, for a total value of 2,605,939. As the sale deal closes, the SVP — CIO, Brooks Michael T. now sold 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,462. Also, Director, Hanser Robert M. sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 06. The shares were price at an average price of 24.51 per share, with a total market value of 29,700. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

7 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on LKQ Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LKQ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $48.25.