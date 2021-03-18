Is Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) Worth A Bite? PRMW 200 SMA stands at 10.99%

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.29, with weekly volatility at 2.81% and ATR at 0.56. The PRMW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.33 and a $17.85 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.62 million, which was 4.04% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.69M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.80% on 03/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.905 before closing at $16.32. PRMW’s previous close was $16.19 while the outstanding shares total 160.62M. The firm has a beta of 1.34.

Investors have identified the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic company Primo Water Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.60 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PRMW, the company has in raw cash 115.1 million on their books with 125.6 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 442.5 million total, with 548.8 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PRMW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PRMW attractive?

In related news, Director, Monahan Gregory R bought 15,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.48, for a total value of 221,193. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, ROSENFELD ERIC now bought 212,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,079,335. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Harrington Thomas bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 14.53 per share, with a total market value of 508,375. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

11 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Primo Water Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PRMW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.68.