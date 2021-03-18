Can UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Offer Investors Safety?

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has a beta of 0.73, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 222.66. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.81, with weekly volatility at 2.52% and ATR at 1.15. The UDR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $29.20 and a $46.03 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.07% on 03/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $44.42 before closing at $45.20. Intraday shares traded counted 1.85 million, which was -3.81% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.78M. UDR’s previous close was $44.72 while the outstanding shares total 294.30M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Residential company UDR Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UDR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UDR attractive?

In related news, Chairman and CEO, TOOMEY THOMAS W sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 45.53, for a total value of 1,821,103. As the sale deal closes, the SVP-Chief Investment Officer, ALCOCK HARRY G now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 680,172. Also, Chairman and CEO, TOOMEY THOMAS W sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 14. The shares were price at an average price of 38.81 per share, with a total market value of 4,656,816. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman & CEO, TOOMEY THOMAS W now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,850,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

8 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on UDR Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UDR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $44.24.