Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.90, with weekly volatility at 5.53% and ATR at 5.13. The CZR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.02 and a $106.20 high. Intraday shares traded counted 4.04 million, which was -72.05% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.35M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.25% on 03/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $92.41 before closing at $96.04. CZR’s previous close was $95.80 while the outstanding shares total 208.28M. The firm has a beta of 3.25.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Caesars Entertainment Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $20.03 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CZR, the company has in raw cash 3.78 billion on their books with 67.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6.67 billion total, with 2.58 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CZR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CZR attractive?

In related news, President and COO, Carano Anthony L. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 70.75, for a total value of 1,768,724. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Reeg Thomas now sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,952,549. Also, Chief Legal Officer, Quatmann Edmund L Jr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 19. The shares were price at an average price of 81.27 per share, with a total market value of 1,625,300. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, KORNSTEIN DON R now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 115,875. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

10 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Caesars Entertainment Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CZR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $102.00.