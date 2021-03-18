BWA Stock: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Is Still Worth a Bite

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) previous close was $48.77 while the outstanding shares total 239.02M. The firm has a beta of 1.60, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.54, and a growth ratio of 1.34. BWA’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.82% on 03/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $48.41 before closing at $49.66. Intraday shares traded counted 2.52 million, which was 2.33% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.58M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.17, with weekly volatility at 2.99% and ATR at 1.64. The BWA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.00 and a $50.60 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company BorgWarner Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.59 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6.17 billion total, with 3.81 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BWA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BWA attractive?

In related news, Vice President, Demmerle Stefan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 48.79, for a total value of 97,574. As the sale deal closes, the Vice President, Weng Volker now sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 139,463. Also, Vice President, Weng Volker sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were price at an average price of 47.43 per share, with a total market value of 151,687. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President, Demmerle Stefan now holds 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 115,156. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

7 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on BorgWarner Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BWA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $47.94.