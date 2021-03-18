Are ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Prospects Worsening?

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has a beta of 1.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.24, with weekly volatility at 5.32% and ATR at 0.16. The ADMA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.45 and a $4.20 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.42% on 03/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.00 before closing at $2.08. Intraday shares traded counted 2.97 million, which was 21.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.77M. ADMA’s previous close was $2.11 while the outstanding shares total 87.70M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company ADMA Biologics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $200.35 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 139.55 million total, with 16.47 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ADMA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ADMA attractive?

In related news, Director, DEMSKI MARTHA J bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.29, for a total value of 5,038. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Grossman Jerrold B now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,100. Also, EVP, CSO and CMO, Mond James bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 08. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.20 per share, with a total market value of 8,800. Following this completion of disposal, the President and CEO, Grossman Adam S now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,960. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.