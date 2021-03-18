Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.33, with weekly volatility at 3.39% and ATR at 0.10. The ANH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.79 and a $3.19 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.14 million, which was -215.63% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 993.96K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 03/17/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.07 before closing at $3.10. ANH’s previous close was $3.10 while the outstanding shares total 99.21M. The firm has a beta of 2.18.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $294.07 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of ANH attractive?

In related news, Director, Mielle Dominique bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 23.15, for a total value of 34,725. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ANH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.50.