Why To Keep Buying Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) while S&P500 loss -0.13%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.42, with weekly volatility at 1.91% and ATR at 0.35. The CS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.38 and a $14.95 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.16 million, which was 11.08% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.43M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.77% on 03/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.86 before closing at $12.90. CS’s previous close was $13.00 while the outstanding shares total 2.46B. The firm has a beta of 1.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.32, and a growth ratio of 0.91.

Investors have identified the Banks – Diversified company Credit Suisse Group AG as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $32.75 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.83 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CS attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.10%.

10 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Credit Suisse Group AG. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.13.