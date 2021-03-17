Something To Watch Before Buying The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares fell to a low of $92.04 before closing at $93.37. Intraday shares traded counted 1.95 million, which was 33.59% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.94M. PGR’s previous close was $93.38 while the outstanding shares total 584.90M. The firm has a beta of 0.46, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.66. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.95, with weekly volatility at 1.84% and ATR at 2.00. The PGR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $59.35 and a $97.40 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.01% on 03/16/21.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company The Progressive Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $54.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PGR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PGR attractive?

In related news, Chief Information Officer, Broz Steven sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 88.68, for a total value of 110,229. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Information Officer, Broz Steven now sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 108,079. Also, Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO, Mascaro Daniel P sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 03. The shares were price at an average price of 86.17 per share, with a total market value of 202,586. Following this completion of acquisition, the Claims President, Sieger Michael D now holds 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 329,250. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

7 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Progressive Corporation. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PGR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $99.38.