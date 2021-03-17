Something To Watch Before Buying Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) previous close was $4.70 while the outstanding shares total 62.72M. The firm has a beta of 1.68. AQMS’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.83% on 03/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.6522 before closing at $4.88. Intraday shares traded counted 2.23 million, which was 63.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.19M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.69, with weekly volatility at 10.12% and ATR at 0.66. The AQMS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.33 and a $8.06 high.

Investors have identified the Waste Management company Aqua Metals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $318.57 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.36 million total, with 3.45 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.02 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AQMS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AQMS attractive?

In related news, Director, Yosufzai S. Shariq sold 188,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.80, for a total value of 905,294. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Merrill Judd now sold 46,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 240,634. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Cotton Stephen sold 187,461 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 5.02 per share, with a total market value of 941,054. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Merrill Judd now holds 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,361. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Aqua Metals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AQMS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.50.