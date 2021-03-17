Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.61% on 03/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.37 before closing at $1.45. Intraday shares traded counted 2.14 million, which was -452.56% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 386.84K. PFIE’s previous close was $1.52 while the outstanding shares total 47.96M. The firm has a beta of 1.39. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.66, with weekly volatility at 7.94% and ATR at 0.11. The PFIE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.62 and a $1.55 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Profire Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $67.56 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 25.84 million total, with 2.42 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of PFIE attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Albert Harold sold 166,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.13, for a total value of 189,052. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Albert Harold now sold 312,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 352,039. Also, 10% Owner, Albert Harold sold 113,529 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 09. The shares were price at an average price of 0.79 per share, with a total market value of 90,165. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Albert Harold now holds 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,452. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Profire Energy Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PFIE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.15.