PAGP Stock: Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) Is Still Worth a Bite

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) shares fell to a low of $9.56 before closing at $9.62. Intraday shares traded counted 1.83 million, which was 42.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.16M. PAGP’s previous close was $9.92 while the outstanding shares total 192.00M. The firm has a beta of 2.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.87, with weekly volatility at 3.19% and ATR at 0.43. The PAGP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.04 and a $12.90 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.02% on 03/16/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Plains GP Holdings L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.84 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PAGP, the company has in raw cash 63.0 million on their books with 831.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.67 billion total, with 4.25 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.84 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PAGP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PAGP attractive?

In related news, Director, RAYMOND JOHN T sold 6,220,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.05, for a total value of 50,078,688. As the sale deal closes, the , EMG Investment, LLC now sold 6,220,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,078,688. Also, Director, Burk Victor sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 16. The shares were price at an average price of 7.37 per share, with a total market value of 22,139. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SINNOTT ROBERT V now holds 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 255,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

11 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Plains GP Holdings L.P.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PAGP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.83.