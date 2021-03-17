Is Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Still Worth A Bite?

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) previous close was $281.76 while the outstanding shares total 68.94M. The firm has a beta of 1.50. COUP’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.49% on 03/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $268.96 before closing at $271.94. Intraday shares traded counted 1.81 million, which was -40.45% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.29M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.28, with weekly volatility at 5.55% and ATR at 19.58. The COUP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $106.26 and a $377.04 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Coupa Software Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $20.38 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For COUP, the company has in raw cash 1.25 billion on their books with 600.06 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.5 billion total, with 940.36 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COUP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COUP attractive?

In related news, Director, Campbell Leslie C.G. sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 284.61, for a total value of 640,371. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Customer Officer, Riggs Mark now sold 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 319,994. Also, Director, SIBONI ROGER S sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 19. The shares were price at an average price of 375.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,425,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, BERNSHTEYN ROBERT now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,835,037. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

11 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Coupa Software Incorporated. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COUP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $334.36.