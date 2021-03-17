Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.37% on 03/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $144.71 before closing at $145.75. Intraday shares traded counted 2.23 million, which was 51.47% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.60M. FIS’s previous close was $146.29 while the outstanding shares total 622.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.85, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 580.68, and a growth ratio of 41.58. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.53, with weekly volatility at 2.04% and ATR at 3.41. The FIS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $91.68 and a $156.73 high.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Fidelity National Information Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $89.77 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FIS, the company has in raw cash 1.96 billion on their books with 1.31 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 9.9 billion total, with 12.36 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FIS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FIS attractive?

In related news, Chairman and CEO, Norcross Gary sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 143.75, for a total value of 3,645,593. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman and CEO, Norcross Gary now sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,217,095. Also, Chairman and CEO, Norcross Gary sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 08. The shares were price at an average price of 144.61 per share, with a total market value of 15,184,290. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and CEO, Norcross Gary now holds 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,804,266. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

26 out of 38 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fidelity National Information Services Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FIS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $159.91.