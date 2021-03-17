At Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.07, with weekly volatility at 1.80% and ATR at 1.98. The YUM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $54.95 and a $110.66 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.27 million, which was -28.1% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.77M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.75% on 03/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $107.62 before closing at $108.80. YUM’s previous close was $107.99 while the outstanding shares total 302.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.07, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 36.94, and a growth ratio of 2.93.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Yum! Brands Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $32.59 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For YUM, the company has in raw cash 730.0 million on their books with 453.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.69 billion total, with 1.68 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on YUM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of YUM attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Gibbs David W sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 107.52, for a total value of 273,101. As the sale deal closes, the CEO-KFC Division, Lowings Anthony now sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 464,648. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Gibbs David W sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 14. The shares were price at an average price of 106.89 per share, with a total market value of 269,363. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief People Officer, Skeans Tracy L now holds 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 504,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.17%.

7 out of 27 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 15 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Yum! Brands Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the YUM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $112.59.