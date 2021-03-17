Abbott Laboratories (ABT) moved up 1.19%: Abbott Laboratories Price Paint Picture of volatility

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares fell to a low of $116.54 before closing at $118.10. Intraday shares traded counted 4.64 million, which was 7.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.01M. ABT’s previous close was $116.71 while the outstanding shares total 1.78B. The firm has a beta of 0.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 46.96, and a growth ratio of 2.98. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.45, with weekly volatility at 2.00% and ATR at 2.57. The ABT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $61.61 and a $128.54 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.19% on 03/15/21.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Abbott Laboratories as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $210.67 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ABT sounds very interesting.

In related news, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, Wainer Andrea F sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 121.79, for a total value of 755,098. As the sale deal closes, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, Earnhardt Lisa D now sold 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 113,735. Also, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, DALE MICHAEL D sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were price at an average price of 120.61 per share, with a total market value of 177,900. Following this completion of acquisition, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, BRYNELSEN CHARLES now holds 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 120,851. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

16 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Abbott Laboratories. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ABT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $135.12.