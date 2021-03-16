Should You Buy Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.29, with weekly volatility at 5.06% and ATR at 7.06. The TER stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $42.87 and a $147.90 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.49 million, which was -24.46% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.00M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.36% on 03/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $113.24 before closing at $117.75. TER’s previous close was $112.83 while the outstanding shares total 166.09M. The firm has a beta of 1.32, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.49, and a growth ratio of 2.15.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Teradyne Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.81 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TER, the company has in raw cash 914.12 million on their books with 33.34 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.42 billion total, with 700.87 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.35 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TER sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TER attractive?

In related news, Director, GILLIS EDWIN J sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 111.29, for a total value of 2,116,179. As the sale deal closes, the President, Ind. Automation Grp, Smith Gregory Stephen now sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,015,684. Also, President and CEO, JAGIELA MARK E sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 04. The shares were price at an average price of 123.71 per share, with a total market value of 7,167,962. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, General Counsel, Secretary, Gray Charles Jeffrey now holds 18,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,241,561. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

10 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Teradyne Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TER stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $131.25.