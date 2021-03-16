OFC Stock: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Is Still Worth a Bite

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) previous close was $27.01 while the outstanding shares total 111.82M. The firm has a beta of 1.03, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.63, and a growth ratio of 3.98. OFC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.37% on 03/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $26.96 before closing at $28.19. Intraday shares traded counted 2.46 million, which was -220.33% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 767.98K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.58, with weekly volatility at 2.98% and ATR at 0.73. The OFC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.23 and a $28.50 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company Corporate Office Properties Trust as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OFC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OFC attractive?

In related news, Director, DENTON ROBERT L sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 26.82, for a total value of 53,645. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DENTON ROBERT L now sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,585. Also, Director, DENTON ROBERT L sold 4,554 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 11. The shares were price at an average price of 26.80 per share, with a total market value of 122,035. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, BUDORICK STEPHEN E now holds 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,006. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

10 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Corporate Office Properties Trust. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OFC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.46.