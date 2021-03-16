Koss Corporation (KOSS) is down -28.1% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) has a beta of -2.33, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 307.45. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.07, with weekly volatility at 33.22% and ATR at 5.69. The KOSS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.80 and a $127.45 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.66% on 03/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.00 before closing at $28.90. Intraday shares traded counted 4.98 million, which was 10.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.55M. KOSS’s previous close was $27.88 while the outstanding shares total 7.41M.

Investors have identified the Consumer Electronics company Koss Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $199.12 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KOSS, the company has in raw cash 4.39 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 13.15 million total, with 3.09 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of KOSS attractive?

In related news, Vice President – Sales, KOSS JOHN C JR sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 28.57, for a total value of 828,580. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, KOSS MICHAEL J now sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 496,900. Also, President and CEO, KOSS MICHAEL J sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were price at an average price of 32.38 per share, with a total market value of 1,780,900. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Smith David Donnan now holds 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 396,510. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 24.50%.