CETX Stock: Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Is Still Worth a Bite

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.18, with weekly volatility at 25.15% and ATR at 0.41. The CETX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.60 and a $4.20 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.36 million, which was 43.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.22M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.90% on 03/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.02 before closing at $2.15. CETX’s previous close was $2.11 while the outstanding shares total 16.96M. The firm has a beta of 2.23.

Investors have identified the Conglomerates company Cemtrex Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $38.61 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CETX, the company has in raw cash 21.07 million on their books with 7.04 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 38.06 million total, with 14.78 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CETX attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 12.17%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cemtrex Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CETX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.75.