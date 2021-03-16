Can Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Offer Investors Safety?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 54.53, and a growth ratio of 6.34. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.53, with weekly volatility at 3.52% and ATR at 17.33. The AVGO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $155.67 and a $495.14 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.34% on 03/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $453.19 before closing at $470.77. Intraday shares traded counted 3.12 million, which was -64.23% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.90M. AVGO’s previous close was $451.17 while the outstanding shares total 405.00M.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Broadcom Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $193.24 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AVGO, the company has in raw cash 9.55 billion on their books with 864.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 14.3 billion total, with 6.69 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 25.63 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AVGO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AVGO attractive?

In related news, Director, FERNANDEZ RAUL J bought 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 436.84, for a total value of 39,753. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, HARTENSTEIN EDDY W now sold 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 234,653. Also, Director, HARTENSTEIN EDDY W sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 439.86 per share, with a total market value of 233,127. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, HARTENSTEIN EDDY W now holds 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 247,372. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

23 out of 32 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Broadcom Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AVGO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $507.48.