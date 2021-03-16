At C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) previous close was $90.00 while the outstanding shares total 100.93M. The firm AI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.59% on 03/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $85.80 before closing at $86.77. Intraday shares traded counted 5.33 million, which was -17.67% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.53M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34.91, with weekly volatility at 7.02% and ATR at 10.57. The AI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $77.00 and a $183.90 high.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company C3.ai Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AI attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 86.82, for a total value of 43,411,142. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis now sold 457,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,571,920. Also, 10% Owner, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis sold 171,365 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were price at an average price of 86.74 per share, with a total market value of 14,864,909. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Technology Officer, ABBO EDWARD Y now holds 83,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,212,588. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.90%.

4 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on C3.ai Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $135.56.