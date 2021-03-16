Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) previous close was $3.41 while the outstanding shares total 12.50M. The firm has a beta of 1.56. ACER’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 23.17% on 03/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.00 before closing at $4.20. Intraday shares traded counted 21.89 million, which was -2326.12% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 902.47K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.31, with weekly volatility at 13.67% and ATR at 0.44. The ACER stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.08 and a $5.84 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Acer Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $57.29 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6.44 million total, with 6.15 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ACER sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ACER attractive?

In related news, Director, ASELAGE STEVE bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.50, for a total value of 157,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Legal Officer and Secy, Joseph Donald now bought 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,998. Also, Director, DUNN JOHN MICHAEL bought 21,428 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.50 per share, with a total market value of 74,998. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, Schelling Chris now holds 142,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 500,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.