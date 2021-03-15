Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.29, with weekly volatility at 4.28% and ATR at 6.03. The AMAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.64 and a $124.50 high. Intraday shares traded counted 7.42 million, which was 7.3% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 8.00M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.47% on 03/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $113.33 before closing at $114.29. AMAT’s previous close was $117.19 while the outstanding shares total 915.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.47, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.34, and a growth ratio of 1.38.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Applied Materials Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $107.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 14.27 billion total, with 4.5 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.49 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMAT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMAT attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, CTO, Nalamasu Omkaram sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 86.50, for a total value of 69,200. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Karsner Alexander now sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 209,754. Also, Director, Karsner Alexander sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 18. The shares were price at an average price of 60.43 per share, with a total market value of 1,210,232. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

21 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Applied Materials Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMAT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $133.72.