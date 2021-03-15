Is Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Worth A Bite? NKLA 200 SMA stands at -44.85%

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.44% on 03/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.26 before closing at $17.02. Intraday shares traded counted 6.73 million, which was 56.36% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 15.42M. NKLA’s previous close was $17.09 while the outstanding shares total 386.35M. The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.26, with weekly volatility at 6.62% and ATR at 1.41. The NKLA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.42 and a $93.99 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Manufacturers company Nikola Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.70 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 896.92 million total, with 52.27 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NKLA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NKLA attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Milton Trevor R. sold 552,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.48, for a total value of 7,999,997. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Chairman, Milton Trevor R. now bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,279,699. Also, Director, UBBEN JEFFREY W sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 11. The shares were price at an average price of 42.69 per share, with a total market value of 59,766,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

1 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Nikola Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NKLA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.00.