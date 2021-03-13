ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) previous close was $46.88 while the outstanding shares total 163.49M. The firm ZI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.95% on 03/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $47.03 before closing at $48.73. Intraday shares traded counted 1.36 million, which was 45.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.51M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.68, with weekly volatility at 7.58% and ATR at 4.28. The ZI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.83 and a $64.40 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $18.92 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ZI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ZI attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Brown Kirk Norman sold 494,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 49.68, for a total value of 24,543,633. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, DO Holdings (WA), LLC now sold 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,543,633. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Hyzer Peter Cameron sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 56.22 per share, with a total market value of 522,247. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Hyzer Peter Cameron now holds 18,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,032,022.

12 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ZI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $64.73.