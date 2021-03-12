Why To Keep Buying Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) while S&P500 gain 1.01%

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares fell to a low of $34.70 before closing at $39.01. Intraday shares traded counted 1.13 million, which was -117.19% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 520.37K. RCUS’s previous close was $35.64 while the outstanding shares total 63.59M. The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.54, with weekly volatility at 9.52% and ATR at 2.64. The RCUS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.85 and a $42.36 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 9.46% on 03/11/21.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Arcus Biosciences Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.71 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 735.82 million total, with 121.67 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -3.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RCUS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RCUS attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, GILEAD SCIENCES INC bought 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 31. The purchase was performed at an average price of 39.00, for a total value of 220,350,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Medical Officer, Grossman William now sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 66,368. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Goeltz II Robert C. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 21.57 per share, with a total market value of 107,848. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, ROSEN TERRY J now holds 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 749,403. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 21.00%.

9 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Arcus Biosciences Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RCUS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $53.30.