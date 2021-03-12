The Futility Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s Fundamentals

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) shares fell to a low of $1.89 before closing at $2.10. Intraday shares traded counted 2.27 million, which was -30.22% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.74M. ENSV’s previous close was $1.91 while the outstanding shares total 3.91M. The firm has a beta of 1.88. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.01, with weekly volatility at 13.51% and ATR at 0.28. The ENSV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.12 and a $5.85 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 9.95% on 03/10/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Enservco Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $23.08 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.99 million total, with 4.53 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ENSV attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.