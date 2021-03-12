Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has a beta of 1.73, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 87.64, and a growth ratio of 20.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.92, with weekly volatility at 3.35% and ATR at 10.71. The ULTA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $124.05 and a $349.61 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.27% on 03/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $341.29 before closing at $347.50. Intraday shares traded counted 1.35 million, which was -89.21% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 711.40K. ULTA’s previous close was $343.14 while the outstanding shares total 56.33M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail company Ulta Beauty Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.05 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.25 billion total, with 1.23 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.49 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ULTA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ULTA attractive?

In related news, Director, DiRomualdo Robert F sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 272.15, for a total value of 7,347,976. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Halligan Catherine Ann now sold 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,128. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Dillon Mary N sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were price at an average price of 265.15 per share, with a total market value of 13,257,535. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Nagler Lorna now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,358,350. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

17 out of 29 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ulta Beauty Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ULTA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $308.04.