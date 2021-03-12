NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX:NTN) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX:NTN) shares fell to a low of $3.43 before closing at $3.86. Intraday shares traded counted 1.76 million, which was -24.82% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.41M. NTN’s previous close was $3.54 while the outstanding shares total 2.94M. The firm has a beta of 0.53. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.81, with weekly volatility at 15.34% and ATR at 0.70. The NTN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.94 and a $7.76 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 9.04% on 03/11/21.

Investors have identified the Broadcasting company NTN Buzztime Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.51 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NTN, the company has in raw cash 1.71 million on their books with 1.72 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.79 million total, with 2.93 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of NTN attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, ELLIN ROBERT S sold 170,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.33, for a total value of 910,060. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, ELLIN ROBERT S now sold 156,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 906,908. Also, 10% Owner, ELLIN ROBERT S sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 17. The shares were price at an average price of 6.01 per share, with a total market value of 74,524. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, ELLIN ROBERT S now holds 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 386. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.60%.