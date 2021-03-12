National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) price slipped close to $42.94 early on Thursday: What’s Next?

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.09% on 03/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $42.90 before closing at $42.94. Intraday shares traded counted 1.33 million, which was -12.69% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.18M. NNN’s previous close was $42.98 while the outstanding shares total 175.27M. The firm has a beta of 0.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.20, and a growth ratio of 3.52. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.99, with weekly volatility at 2.91% and ATR at 1.26. The NNN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.04 and a $49.79 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Retail company National Retail Properties Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.77 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NNN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NNN attractive?

In related news, Executive Officer, Tessitore Christopher Paul sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 42.20, for a total value of 1,266,000. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer, Horn Stephen A JR now sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 589,018. Also, EVP & Chief Accounting Officer, Miller Michelle Lynn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 15. The shares were price at an average price of 39.68 per share, with a total market value of 39,677. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, WHITEHURST JULIAN E now holds 20,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 804,966. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

4 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on National Retail Properties Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NNN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $43.82.