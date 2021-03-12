Is ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Still Worth A Bite?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.26, with weekly volatility at 2.78% and ATR at 0.32. The ARR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.95 and a $17.52 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.63 million, which was -36.69% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.19M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.16% on 03/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.02 before closing at $12.20. ARR’s previous close was $12.18 while the outstanding shares total 64.91M. The firm has a beta of 1.02.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $932.57 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARR attractive?

In related news, Director, HOLLIHAN JOHN P III sold 9,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.79, for a total value of 104,894. As the sale deal closes, the Co-CEO and President, Zimmer Jeffrey J now sold 43,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 456,970. Also, Co-CEO and CIO, ULM SCOTT sold 14,655 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 24. The shares were price at an average price of 11.00 per share, with a total market value of 161,249. Following this completion of acquisition, the Co-CEO and CIO, ULM SCOTT now holds 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 342,099. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.75.