Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.93, with weekly volatility at 11.67% and ATR at 0.39. The FTEK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.30 and a $7.04 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.24 million, which was 23.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.62M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 11.47% on 03/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.50 before closing at $3.79. FTEK’s previous close was $3.40 while the outstanding shares total 24.70M. The firm has a beta of 6.23.

Investors have identified the Pollution & Treatment Controls company Fuel Tech Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $92.97 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FTEK, the company has in raw cash 11.44 million on their books with 0.94 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 22.11 million total, with 6.37 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of FTEK attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, BAILEY BETTYE J sold 42,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 31. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.01, for a total value of 171,288. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ZEITLER DENNIS L now sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,178. Also, President & CEO, ARNONE VINCENT J sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 23. The shares were price at an average price of 5.01 per share, with a total market value of 375,975. Following this completion of acquisition, the Acting PFO and Treasurer, Albrecht Ellen T now holds 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 209,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 27.30%.