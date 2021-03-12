eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH): The Fundamentals Have Changed

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has a beta of -0.15, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 42.97, and a growth ratio of 1.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.54, with weekly volatility at 7.71% and ATR at 3.58. The EHTH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.84 and a $151.66 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.89% on 03/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $55.30 before closing at $60.89. Intraday shares traded counted 2.2 million, which was -69.4% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.30M. EHTH’s previous close was $55.92 while the outstanding shares total 26.59M.

Investors have identified the Insurance Brokers company eHealth Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.64 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EHTH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EHTH attractive?

In related news, Director, Oliver Jack L III sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 74.41, for a total value of 303,349. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Digital Officer, Morelock Phillip A now bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 74,376. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Flanders Scott N bought 32,752 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 05. The shares were price at an average price of 73.63 per share, with a total market value of 2,411,382. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Flanders Scott N now holds 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 152,842. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

8 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on eHealth Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EHTH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $67.18.