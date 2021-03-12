At Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) previous close was $1.55 while the outstanding shares total 54.68M. The firm has a beta of -0.87. PFMT’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 12.26% on 03/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.58 before closing at $1.74. Intraday shares traded counted 1.24 million, which was -91.99% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 644.68K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.66, with weekly volatility at 13.54% and ATR at 0.16. The PFMT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.54 and a $2.17 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company Performant Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $102.28 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PFMT, the company has in raw cash 17.28 million on their books with 60.44 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 49.12 million total, with 75.49 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of PFMT attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM bought 3,258,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.72, for a total value of 2,346,065. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 31.28%.