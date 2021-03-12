Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)?

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.88, with weekly volatility at 6.74% and ATR at 0.39. The WHLR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.64 and a $7.36 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.43 million, which was -605.56% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 203.07K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.31% on 03/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.21 before closing at $3.24. WHLR’s previous close was $3.23 while the outstanding shares total 9.70M. The firm has a beta of 3.36.

Investors have identified the REIT – Retail company Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $30.65 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of WHLR attractive?

In related news, Director, STILWELL JOSEPH bought 1 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.75, for a total value of 3. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Khoshaba Daniel now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,903. Also, Director, STILWELL JOSEPH bought 22 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.75 per share, with a total market value of 60. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, STILWELL JOSEPH now holds 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,052. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.00%.