Are Investors Unfairly Punishing TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)?

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has a beta of 1.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 49.24, and a growth ratio of 4.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.42, with weekly volatility at 2.93% and ATR at 2.70. The TRU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $52.50 and a $102.80 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.09% on 03/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $86.78 before closing at $87.90. Intraday shares traded counted 1.59 million, which was -19.36% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.33M. TRU’s previous close was $87.82 while the outstanding shares total 190.20M.

Investors have identified the Consulting Services company TransUnion as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.22 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

TransUnion (TRU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.11 billion total, with 664.5 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.49 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TRU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TRU attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Legal Officer, RUSSELL HEATHER J sold 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 88.16, for a total value of 6,259. As the sale deal closes, the President, Consumer Inter, Danaher John T now sold 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 83,135. Also, EVP – Operations, MAULDIN RICHARD DANE sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 19. The shares were price at an average price of 90.04 per share, with a total market value of 197,368. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer, RUSSELL HEATHER J now holds 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 70,567. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

13 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TransUnion. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TRU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $105.93.